Paramedic driving ambulance killed after man runs stop sign

A paramedic driving an ambulance was killed and three others injured in a Sandusky County crash Thursday evening.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Fremont Post say the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of County Road 197 and State Route 19 in Green Creek Township.

Officials say paramedic Sandra Cline, 45, of Holland, was driving an ambulance south on SR-19 when she was hit by a vehicle, driven by William Bluethmann, 48, of Bloomfield Hills, that failed to stop at a stop sign on CR-197.

Bluethmann's vehicle hit the ambulance on the side and caused it to turn over.

Cline was flown to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Toledo in critical condition. She later died.

Two passengers in the ambulance were also injured in the crash. Both are expected to be okay.

Bluethmann also suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Officials say the crash is under investigation but do not believe alcohol was a factor.

Cline was a paramedic for Mercy's Life Star Ambulance system. Mercy posted about the tragedy on its Facebook and Twitter pages Friday.

We ask for prayers during this difficult time; one of our Life Star crew members passed away & another was injured in an accident last night — Mercy – Toledo (@mercynwohio) September 23, 2016

The crash remains under investigation.

