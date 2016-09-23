Firefighters battle three vacant house fires in Toledo

Friday was a busy morning for the Toledo Fire Department. In about a six-hour time span, crews battled three vacant house fires.

Crews were called to the 800 block of Vance Street around 4:45 a.m. Friday.

Toledo dispatchers say the fire was large and caused severe damage to the home.

Around 6 a.m., crews responded to a fire on Mott in east Toledo. The home was also vacant, but some neighboring homes were evacuated as precaution.

Previously in the morning, crews were called to a familiar house. The vacant home on City Park Avenue has been set on fire before.

All three fires are under investigation.

