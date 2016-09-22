Parents alerted after possible clown threat in Fostoria

It was business as usual at Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School on Thursday, until parents in the district were notified of a potential threat.

"Around lunch time we received a phone call from the local police department that comments had been posted on Facebook regarding an individual, or group of individuals dressed as clowns, that specifically referenced Fostoria Intermediate School," said a voicemail sent out to parents.

Holly Coleman received that message. The mother of three says she had heard chatter about the clowns before the district alerted parents.

"Someone at work had mentioned it, so I was already kind of aware of it. But when the police brought it to the attention of the schools it kind of made me more nervous," said Coleman.

In a letter to parents, the district says police did not feel an immediate threat to students.

Still, the district decided to pull kids off the playground and take additional steps for student safety.

"I'm glad that they took extra precautions. I know that I seen more police officers and stuff out by the school, some at bus stops, and stuff like that. More than usual," said Coleman.

The mom says right now there are a lot of unknowns and though the idea of clowns may sound far-fetched, she's taking steps to try and protect her kids and make sure that if a situation presents itself, they're prepared.

"At this point, I'm just being more cautions, more alert. Stranger danger stuff and you know, just be aware of your surroundings and all that. We don't know what's going on really," said Coleman.

Andrew Sprang, Superintendent of Fostoria schools issues a statement about the situation:

"It is the district's belief that letting our parents know, so they can discuss with their children the seriousness of such a situation, is a priority. At this point, the district will continue to be vigilant, as well as, work with out school resource officers to make sure our students are safe."

