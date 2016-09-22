Findlay police department hiring additional officers, dispatchers

The Findlay police department is looking for qualified candidates to expand their force.

The force is looking to hire five police officers and one 911 dispatcher. The five officer positions are needed to bring the police force up to 67 officers.

Applicants need at least a high school diploma or GED.

The 911 dispatcher position will fill a vacancy left after a promotion within the department.

Those interested must take a specialized dispatcher test to make sure the applicants have a combination of clerical and quick thinking problem solving.

“You need someone who can prioritize things if somebody calls and says they have a baby choking or there's a shooting and somebody is bleeding and that sort of thing. Not only do they have to get the information where the call is, who's calling and what type of safety the officers and the firefighters responding,” said Police Chief Gregory Horne.

The deadline for officer applications is Sept. 29.

For the 911 dispatcher position, applicants must fill out a civil service application online and schedule their dispatcher test.

