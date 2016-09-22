Police investigating deadly shooting of 20-year-old in central Toledo

Toledo police is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect who murdered a man in central Toledo.

Police say around 4 p.m. Thursday, they found the body of 20-year-old Daniel Drake at 905 Hamilton.

They say Drake's body was laying on the ground outside the home, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say he had been shot at least once.

At this time police have not named any suspects.

If you have any information about the shooting, call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

