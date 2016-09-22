Big board Friday preview: Week 5

As the high school football season heads toward the halfway point, contending teams are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders in week five of the Big Board Friday preview.

Central Catholic (4-0) and Whitmer (3-1) are getting set to renew their rivalry in a heavyweight showdown in the Three Rivers Conference.

The rivalry has been very close over recent years, with Central Catholic having eleven wins compared to nine losses since 1996. For the last eleven years, the winner of this game went on to win a league championship. The Fighting Irish have won the last three meetings.

Central Catholic is coming off their third straight blowout win, the latest being a 50-17 romping of Clay. The Fighting Irish won each of their last three games against St. Francis (NY), Bishop Timon-St. Jude (NY), and Clay by an average of 37 points.

Central Catholic’s offense is averaging 44 points per game, with the lowest point total being 31 against Bishop Hartley.

Whitmer is coming off a 42-35 win over Lima Senior.

Senior running back Larry Patterson led the Panthers last week with 191 yards off 26 carries and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, freshman quarterback Riley Keller put up 184 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions through the air against the Spartans.

Central Catholic and Whitmer will kickoff at Whitmer High School at 7:00 P.M.

Another rivalry that could have league championship implications is St. Francis de Sales (0-4) visiting St. John’s Jesuit (3-1).

St. John’s is coming off their first loss of the season against Ross.

St. John’s has only played three games this season, after winning their first against Lake Catholic by forfeit.

In their first two weeks, St. John’s put up 44 points against Rogers and Mansfield Senior.

However, they dropped their first conference game 38-29 against Ross.

St. Francis is looking to salvage their season after four straight defeats to open the season.

The Knights lost last week 42-13 against Findlay to open league play.

The Knight have lost their four games by an average of 19 points. Their 46-41 loss against Madison Comprehensive is the only one of the four by less than 20 points.

St. John’s and St. Francis will kickoff at St. John’s High School at 7:00 P.M.

Finally, Clyde (3-1) will go to Sandusky for a bout against Perkins (3-1).

Clyde is coming off a redeeming 56-13 win over Bowsher, after getting clobbered by rival Bellevue the week before.

The Fliers offense has been flying high this season, averaging 41 points per game. The defense is a little more questionable after giving 66 points against Bellevue.

Perkins is coming off a 33-13 win over Huron in their conference opener.

The Pirates have won three straight after dropping their season opener against Sandusky.

Perkins has increased their margin of victory in each game. In the last three games, their average margin of victory stands at 12 points.

Perkins and Clyde kickoff at Perkins High School at 7:00 P.M.

Other notable games this week include:

Bowling Green at Perrysburg

Clay at Findlay

Rossford at Elmwood

Northview at Napoleon

Evergreen at Liberty-Center

Anthony Wayne at Maumee

Springfield at Southview

Otsego at Eastwood

Fostoria at Lake

Ottawa Hills at Northwood

Patrick Henry at Delta

Bryan at Swanton

Columbian at Bellevue

Lima Senior at Ross

Genoa at Woodmore

For live scoring throughout the night, check out the WTOL 11 Big Board app. Then tune into the Dunn Chevy Buick Big Board Friday starting at 11:15 P.M.

