Athlete of the Week: Bryant Koback

Springfield senior running back Bryant Koback put up over 350 yards and six touchdowns last week on his way to a win over Perrysburg and our Athlete of the Week Award.

"The game plan was to run the ball and tire them out," Koback said. "We knew we were better conditioned than they were. We came out to wear them out.'

"Bryant was just churning out the yards," Coach Pat Gucciardo said. "We kept doing until they could stop it, and it never really happened."

Koback has committed to play for Kentucky next year, but with signing day so far off, things could change.

For now, Koback and Springfield are 4-0, and ranked seventh in Ohio. They also sit in the driver's seat for winning the NLL.

Springfield will look to extend their winning streak when they take on Southview Friday night.

