Snow-N-Ohio-Workshop gives officials jump start on plans for winter

It may only be the first day of fall, but... brace yourselves... it's already time to think about snow.

The Hilton Garden Inn hosted the Snow-N-Ohio-Workshop (S.N.O.W) Thursday in Perrysburg to help people get ready for winter.

"It's a one day informative workshop for attendees to gain knowledge on the latest and greatest equipment," organizer Dennis Boyle said. "They get to talk to the vendors, they get to go out and look at the trucks and kick the tires."

Among those attending were representatives from the Ohio Department of Transportation, county and municipal officials, and Toledo Public Schools officials.

Attendees also received information on safety, truck maintenance, and the latest salts and liquids used to control snow and ice.

The Lucas County engineers office has a new system for this winter, which will use five times more Brine than they have been using in past winters.

