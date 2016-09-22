Man accused of killing Chelsea Bruck charged with concealing a corpse

Daniel Clay, the man accused of killing Chelsea Bruck, appeared in court Thursday.

In addition to his second-degree murder charge, Clay was charged with concealing the death of an individual in Thursday's hearing.

The charge alleges he found Bruck, knew she was dead, and did not tell law enforcement, a 911 operator, or a funeral home.

"Upon further review of the facts we had before us, we determined that was an appropriate charge under the circumstances," said Monroe County prosecutor Michael Roehrig.

Roehrig said there is about 2,000 pages of evident in the case.

Clay's defense attorney, Russell Smith, waived bond again in the hearing, though Judge Jack Vitale did grant bond at one million dollars cash.

"He knows he couldn't afford the bond; it's a murder case," said Smith. "So he's resolved himself to the fact that he's going to be in jail until the case is resolved."

Clay is set to be back in court September 28 and October 5.

