Man who lost over 200 lbs ready to run in the Race for the Cure

At a local gym, one man is getting closer and closer to achieving his lofty goal.

Two years ago, Brad Batdorf weighed over 600 lbs.

"I couldn't do daily activities like walking to the end of the driveway to take the trash out," Batdorf said. "I knew that if I didn't change something or do something, I wasn't going to be around long."

Batdorf was on eight different medications. His doctor told him surgery was one of the few options he had to save his life. But Batdorf refused, deciding to lose the weight on his own.

Since then, he has completely changed his diet and started exercising regularly at Extreme Results gym.

Now, Batdorf is down to 375 lbs, which he said has changed his life.

"Everything is different from waking up in the morning and being able to tie my shoes, to sitting and work, to getting in my truck," Batdork says. "Everything is different."

Batdorf has done a one hundred mile bike ride, a Turkey Trot, and a tough mudder. Now his next goal is running the entire the Race for the Cure.

"I did the Race for the Cure last year, but I didn't run it. I walked it," Batdorf said. "I wanted to do the Race for the Cure with the gym, but I wanted to run it."

Race for the Cure: How to watch on WTOL 11, FOX 36, MeTV and more!

Vince Ceniceros, owner of Extreme Results, will run with Batdorf in the race. He says Batdorf is the embodiment of his motto: "no excuses."

"That man was 600 lbs, you can't tell me you're too big," Ceniceros said. "When you're ready to change, you're going to change and you're not going to have an excuse for it. Brad is a prime example of that."



“I hope that people see what I’ve been able to do. And just realize that it’s possible, that anybody can do it. And if you really want it, you can do it yourself," Batdorf said.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.