Downtown Toledo hotel to open later than expected

The new Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel, and former site of the Grand Plaza Hotel will open later than previously expected. The Rudolph Libbe Group was the main company working on the project until just recently.

After the company was unable to reach a contractual agreement, Libbe and the hotel's management decided to part ways. However, construction has not fully stopped, even though now there is no general contractor.

Back in May, WTOL was given a sneak peak of the hotel, which was set to open in November.



GEM, a subsidiary of the Rudolph Libbe Group continues to do mechanical and electrical work on the building, but other than that, the project has been stalled.

Ian Davis, who works for Top Hat Valet at the Fifth Third Building next door says he noticed things started to slow down last week.

"When they were here, it was really busy, there was a lot of people. The whole lot was filled with workers and construction workers, and then there was big trucks they were bringing in, I mean you see there is that big dumpster right there. So they were doing a lot of work when they were here, but recently, you just haven't seen them," said Davis.

Steve Groppe, General Manager of the hotel, says residents should expect the hotel to be open in the Spring of 2017.

Patrons can expect a restaurant, along with a 12,000 sq. foot roof top bar, with views of the city.

"The scope of the project is just big, and it's just taken a little bit longer, and we've modified a few things, which has set us back," said Groppe.

He says the project will continue to move forward, and once finished, the Renaissance Hotel will be a great addition to downtown.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.