Middlegrounds Metropark a hit with visitors

The Toledo Metroparks opened Middlegrounds Metropark Sunday, the first in downtown Toledo.

Since then, the park has been wildly popular with new opportunities for people to explore the riverfront.

Starting Saturday, kayaks and e-bikes will be available for rent every weekend for $10 an hour.

There is a water inlet to the Maumee River for kayakers and several paths for bike riding.

Metropark leaders say they thought about waiting until the spring to start the kayaking and biking programs, but a high level of interest convinced them to not wait.

Archery is another one of the activities offered.

"We have a beautiful walking trail that actually exposes your to the waterfront," manager of park programming Shannon Deyoung said. "We have swings that are right on the waterfront, and you can just enjoy the beautiful river."

The new park will also give visitors a chance to see turtles, shorebirds, and basking snakes.

The park is located between the Anthony Wayne Bridge and the Martin Luther King plaza.

