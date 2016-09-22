New Central Ave. bridge opens over I-475

Earlier this week, drivers rejoiced when the I-475/ I-75 ramps reopened in Perrysburg. Now, there's more progress on the roads, this time at the I-475/ Central Avenue Interchange.

Drivers can now enjoy the new overpass, which opened Thursday morning.

Crews began tearing down the old overpass, just hours after the new bridge opened. Drivers were excited about the progress.

"Oh, I'm excited, I can't wait to go now," said Darlene Dunbar. "I'm expecting for it to be calmer instead of people trying to run you over," said Denise Hood.

Along with the new bridge, two exit and entrance ramps that have been closed off an on all summer, reopened as well. It's been a frustrating experience for drivers.

"I've avoided it. I just took Bancroft to McCord, because it's just been so congested. Just, no," said Dunbar.

It's all a part of a major undertaking by ODOT; The new bridge will alleviate traffic flow once a traffic signal is relocated. It will also make way for crews to widen I-475.

The entire project won't be finished for another year and drivers say even though the construction has been inconvenient, they believe it will be worth it.

"It's a hassle getting around, but in the long run, I look at it like the roads are gonna be wider, people can get through places," said Hood.

Drivers can expect more ramp closures in late October.



