Money Talks News: How to get rid of things

For many families, turning clutter into cash with a yard sale is an annual ritual. But there are people who aren’t fond of haggling for pennies on a Saturday morning, and some things like appliances or building materials that local charities might not even want.

That’s when it’s time to think a little outside the box.

One solution is selling stuff online with individual ads at sites like Craigslist or Ebay. Another is using a site like FreeCycle to give it away.

There are other places that might want your hard-to-get-rid-of stuff.

For example, Habitat for Humanity restore may take building supplies, appliances, furniture, or lead and mercury-free paint.

Or, if you have a mattress that is still in good shape, check with local homeless shelters.

Got towels and linens that are too ratty for the Salvation Army or Goodwill? Local animal shelters might want them.

There are also clothing-specific charities. This one, for example, called soles 4 souls, is looking for your old shoes to help those in poverty all over the world.

If you have books, you have lots of choices. You can swap for other books at sites like Paperbackswap.com, share books at bookcrossing.com, or donate them to specific groups, like soldiers or prisoners.

Can’t sell your old cell phone? Verizon can refurbish the phone for a victim of domestic violence. There are also other electronics charities, too.

When you donate to registered charities, don’t forget your tax deduction. You can find valuation assistance online at the Goodwill and Salvation Army sites.

Bottom line? When it comes to cleaning clutter, where there’s a will, there’s the web.

For more information, visit moneytalksnews.com.

© 2016 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.