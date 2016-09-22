Natural gas leak reported in Maumee - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Natural gas leak reported in Maumee

MAUMEE, OH (WTOL) -

Maumee police and fire crews are responding to a natural gas leak at the Arrowhead Business Park in Maumee.

Workers in one of the buildings were asked to leave the building as a safety precaution.

Columbia gas crews are on their way to the scene to shut off the gas.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly