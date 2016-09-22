Historic watercolor painting now on display at Great Lakes museum

An artistic relic of Great Lakes history is now on display at the National Museum of the Great Lakes in Toledo.

The Maumee Valley is a watercolor painting by Vincent D. Nickerson of a schooner that sank in a storm in Lake Erie in 1900.

The ship was built in Perrysburg in 1868. The Maumee Valley carried cargo across the Great Lakes until the loss of the ship and all her crew 32-years later.

Vincent D. Nickerson was a noted painter in Cleveland between 1870 and 1900, making portraits for hundreds of ships. The National Museum of the Great Lakes owns 14 of his watercolor paintings.

Bowling Green State University also holds several of Nickerson's sketches.

The painting was originally commissioned in the late 1800s by Captain Orlean Bullock, a former owner and skipper of the the Maumee Valley.

Captain Bullock's descendants donated the painting to the museum.

"Besides the quality of the painting and the face it has a local connection to Lake Erie and northern Ohio," the museum's executive director Christopher Gillcrest said, "it is extremely to receive a donation of such a work that has actually stayed in the family from its original owner."

The painting is on display in the Recent Acquisitions walls at the museum.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.