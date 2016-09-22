Police: HIV positive patient throws bloody needle at nurse - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police: HIV positive patient throws bloody needle at nurse

Ricky Stults, 45 (Source: Lucas County Jail) Ricky Stults, 45 (Source: Lucas County Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man, who police say knowingly has HIV, is accused of throwing a contaminated needle at an emergency room nurse, hitting her in the finger.

Ricky Stults, 45, was booked into the Lucas County Jail Wednesday charged with reckless assault.

Police say Stults was in the emergency room at Mercy St. Vincent’s Hospital for medical care when a nurse was checking his blood sugar level. 

The nurse told investigators that Stults wanted to do it himself, so he pricked his finger with the needle to get the blood for the test and threw it at the nurse, hitting her in a finger.

According to court documents, investigators say Stults is aware of his HIV status. 

Stults was scheduled to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Thursday morning.
 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly