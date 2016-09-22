Police: HIV positive patient throws bloody needle at nurse

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A Toledo man, who police say knowingly has HIV, is accused of throwing a contaminated needle at an emergency room nurse, hitting her in the finger.

Ricky Stults, 45, was booked into the Lucas County Jail Wednesday charged with reckless assault.

Police say Stults was in the emergency room at Mercy St. Vincent’s Hospital for medical care when a nurse was checking his blood sugar level.

The nurse told investigators that Stults wanted to do it himself, so he pricked his finger with the needle to get the blood for the test and threw it at the nurse, hitting her in a finger.

According to court documents, investigators say Stults is aware of his HIV status.

Stults was scheduled to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Thursday morning.



