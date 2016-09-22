Woman charged with promoting prostitution of Toledo teen

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A woman is facing charges after she allegedly pimped a 14-year-old girl.

It happened at the Greenbelt Place apartments, where police say 34-year-old Christina Hite allowed a teen to have sex for money in the apartment. Hite then took a portion of the money the teen made.

Police broke the case when they found a picture of the 14-year-old teen on the website backpage.com.

An undercover agent agreed to meet the teen at the apartment in exchange for $100.

When police arrived, they discovered the teen was soliciting money for sex, with Hite acting as the pimp.

"I would say this is the type of crime that sickens you to think somebody would take advantage of a 14-year-old girl, put her out there like that, exposing her to all the risks that comes this crime, and have no regard for her safety," Lt. Joe Heffernan of Toledo police said. "To use her like that, it's really horrendous."

Hite is charged with felony prostitution charges, and could face additional federal charges because there was a minor involved.

Hite's bond is set at $100,000 dollars.

