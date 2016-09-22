Gov. Snyder signs medical marijuana regulations into law

Gov. Rick Snyder has signed into law new marijuana regulations that he says clarify Michigan's 8-year-old voter-approved initiative that legalized the drug for medical use.

The Republican governor says the legislation signed Wednesday will implement a "solid framework" giving patients a safe way to buy marijuana.

The laws impose a new tax on dispensary shops and establish a state licensing system to grow, process, sell, transport or test marijuana. Non-smokable forms of the drug such as lotions and tinctures will become legal. A monitoring system will track marijuana from "seed to sale."

Snyder says municipalities can regulate the location and number of marijuana businesses in their communities.

The laws will take effect in 90 days. People wanting state operating licenses can begin applying in late 2017.

