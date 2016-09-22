Attorney general's office to review threats against police

The Michigan attorney general's office is reviewing allegations against three men accused of posting online threats toward Detroit police officers after a prosecutor said she won't file charges.

Detroit police Chief James Craig tells The Detroit News (http://detne.ws/2cnXqy9 ) he met with Attorney General Bill Schuette to ask for a separate investigation after Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced her decision, citing a lack of admissible evidence and poor police investigation.

Schuette spokeswoman Andrea Bitely confirmed the state investigation.

Worthy announced last month the warrants were denied in three cases. She said, however, that another agency could review the cases and charge the men.

Craig said in July his department had discovered the Facebook postings, following the fatal shooting of five officers in Dallas.

Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/

