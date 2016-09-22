Turnpike reopens after driver, passenger injured in semi rollover

The driver and passenger of a semi were injured in a crash on the Ohio Turnpike Thursday morning.

It happened at about 3:21 A.M. near the Maumee interchange at mile marker 57.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a semi truck hauling frozen food overturned and skidded into an embankment.

The driver, 51-year old Winston Augustus Hutchinson of Las Vegas, was taken to the University of Toledo Medical Center.

The passenger, 57-year old Duah Kwaku, was in the truck's sleeper compartment and became trapped when the truck rolled over.

He was freed by Maumee Firefighters and taken by Air Ambulance to Toledo Hospital.

Hutchinson is charged with a marked lane violation,

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Traffic was down to one lane for several hours while crews cleared the scene.

