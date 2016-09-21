Rossford City School's open enrollment brings in nearly 70 students from other districts

More and more children are coming to the Rossford School District thanks to open enrollment. It's a new program that started this school year and it's having a lot of positive effects on the district.

The district has brought in about 70 students from outside communities for the 2016-2017 school year.

Superintendent Dan Creps says the policy was developed after several families moved from the district, but still wanted their kids to attend Rossford Schools.

"It made sense that we were then able to expand that policy to students any student that would want to come here and experience what we have to offer," said Creps.

This policy has allowed the district to educate more students without having to spend more money on teachers. Plus, the additional students have helped replace some of the $700,000 the district lost to students leaving.

Creps says the policy has translated to $400,000 for Rossford.

"It's not a boom to us in terms of an economic approach, but it certainly helps to offset those losses we've experienced," said Creps.

The superintendent says the state pays less than $2,000 per student for those that live in the district, while out of district students bring in almost $6,000.

The superintendent says the influx of money is beneficial and has no affect on taxpayers.

"We're excited about being able to do that, along with serving any new students that may come to us, but we also feel very strongly about the experience we offer those students," said Creps.

For more information about Rossford's open enrollment, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.