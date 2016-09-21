Those who support, oppose Trump explain why they attended rally at Stranahan Theater

Donald Trump's speech at the Stranahan Theater on Wednesday afternoon was tailor made for the local crowd, but those opposed to the Republican Presidential nominee were also present.

There were a lot of signs being held up throughout the speech, celebrating the Trump-Pence ticket and highlighting Trump's main slogan, Make America Great Again. A cross-section of Northwest Ohio came out to see the man they believe will lead America into a future of challenges.

Richie Spires of Maumee is a Vietnam veteran who said it's tough finding a job and dealing with the Department of Veterans Affairs, which has come under scrutiny nationally.

“He's going to get out there and he's going to start kicking somebody's butt and get somebody to do their job like they're getting paid to do,” said Spires.

“And he's made some mistakes and said some things that have backed him into a corner on several things," said Army veteran Jake Galloway. When asked if he was still in Trump’s corner, Galloway said, “You bet, you bet. I want someone who's a businessman, who understands cash flow."

Supporters also wore big cowboy hats, wore flags draped over their shoulders, and took pictures as soon as Trump came out on stage.

Jim Ripinski's hat, with the letters NRA on it, showed one of the issues he's passionate about.

“I'm 100 percent positive he's going to defend the Second Amendment and the Tenth Amendment and the First Amendment. We seem to be under attack by political factions in Washington right now to suppress our rights," said Ripinski.

Protesters were also outside of the Stranahan. The group "Toledo Trumps Hate" assembled outside the theater, with the message that Toledo should unite in love, not be divided by hate.

Tom Younker, who has a granddaughter that is handicapped, says he and his family feel they were directly attacked when Trump mocked a disabled news reporter.

"He has little to no humanity, no empathy. And he doesn't care, it's about him and it's about him only." said Younker. "And I can't let a man like that ever become president for my kids or my grandkids or myself or my children."

Also in the crowd was David Johnson, a registered Republican, who feels Trump is not his candidate.

"I think our party forefathers would be rolling in their graves that we chose somebody that's so shallow and immoral and is just not the kind of person to lead our party." said Johnson.

Those protesting Wednesday simply wanted to let their voices and worries be heard, in hopes that it might help any undecided voter's decision.

"Donald Trump has a very divisive message. A message that spews hate, a message that divides the United States of America." said Julian Mack. "What we're doing here is bringing attention to that, so that absolutely should change voters minds.

However, Trump had some union support at the rally. Denise Lynn of South Toledo said she comes from a union family.

“I don't trust Hillary. I mean, the same old stuff and I just don't trust Hillary,” she said.

In his speech, Trump asked if any miners were in the crowd. That fell flat on the local audience but someone then mentioned farmers and Trump praised them for the important work they do.



