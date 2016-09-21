New parking kiosks becoming small headache for Bowling Green drivers

Drivers are facing some challenges with using the new parking kiosks in downtown Bowling Green.

The intent was to make parking easier, however things aren’t going as smoothly as planned.

Due to their not being individual meters for the parking spaces, often times people don’t realize they have to pay for the parking. One couple walked up to the kiosk, realized they didn’t know their license plate number and decided to go somewhere else.

Three of the kiosks were installed throughout downtown Bowling Green.

City leaders say they understand there is going to be a learning curve, but they believe the positives outweigh the negatives. Extra signage has been put up to make residents aware of the change and to help alleviate confusion.

“I pressed the button again to do it, and it said ‘please put in your license plate number.’ So if someone else puts in their license plate number, and you're not familiar with using the kiosk, you end up paying for somebody else's parking, and then you have to pay for your own,” said Mary McOscar.

Residents say time is one of the biggest concerns with technology. It takes longer to input information, so it’s harder if you’re in a hurry.

“It's so much easier to just put a coin in right where you park, then to have to come to the kiosk, have to put your license plate number in. it's very inconvenient,” said McOscar.

One of the biggest positives is the ability to use credit cards to pay for parking.

Another is that residents can sign up to receive a text message about when their time is about to expire.

