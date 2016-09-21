Fight breaks out at Jet Express dock, leaves man critically injured

A man remains in the hospital on a ventilator following a fight back in the beginning of September.

The fight happened back on Sept. 5 around 9 p.m. at the Jet Express Dock on Put-In-Bay.

Police say several people were involved in the fight.

They are now looking for the man in the photo (with the arrow above his head), who approached the victim, Karl Goss and his son, and received a cigarette from Mr. Goss.

Police say during the altercation the man was either taking pictures or recording the fight with his phone.

Several witnesses have been interviewed by police so far.

If you witnessed the fight or know who the man in the photo is, please call Detective Amanda Cross at 419-734-6850.

