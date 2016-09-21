Police: Man found dead in car in Lenawee Co. died of heart attac - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police: Man found dead in car in Lenawee Co. died of heart attack

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

Michigan State Police say a man found dead in a car in Lenawee County died of a heart attack.

Lt. Tony Cuevas says troopers were called late Tuesday afternoon to a scene on North Blissfield Highway and found the man, who had driven off the road and crashed into a tree next to a corn field. 

Family has been contacted. 

