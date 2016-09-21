1 dead, 1 critically injured in Hancock County crash

A Wednesday morning crash in Hancock County left one dead and another critically injured.

It happened around 9:35 a.m. on State Route 15 and Township Road 180 in Jackson Township. Troopers say Elgene Neiswander, 89, of Arlington, was driving with her passenger, Roberta Patterson, 71, of Findlay, on TR 180 when she failed to yield at SR 15 and was hit by another car on her passenger side.

Both Neiswander and Peterson were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital where Peterson later died. Neiswander was admitted with serious injuries.

The driver of the second car was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

