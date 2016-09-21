Ottawa Hills named one of top schools in Ohio

The Ottawa Hills Local School District has been rated as one of the top districts in the state.

The district is the only perfect 4.0 district in the state.

According to Cleveland.com, the Cleveland Plain Dealer put together a list ranking every school district based on GPA's from the Ohio Department of Education.

Perrsyburg Schools came in 18th place with a 3.0 score.

The next highest Lucas County district is Anthony Wayne, sitting in 87th place.

Toledo Public Schools did not fare well, finishing toward the bottom of the list at 570th place out of 608 districts.

