2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Sandusky County crash

A deadly car crash in Sandusky County has left two dead and one critically injured.

The two-car crash occurred at 8:20 a.m. in York Township on Wednesday.

Lucille Lepley, 81, of Bellevue, and her husband, Donald Lepley, 88, were driving on Township Road 205 when she failed to yield to an oncoming driver at the intersection with County Road 308 and collided with the second car.

Margaret Huff, 61, of Bellevue, was the driver of the second car.

Both Lucille and Donald Lepley were pronounced dead by the Sandusky County Coroner at the scene.

Huff was taken to Bellevue Hospital and then later transferred to St. Vincent's Hospital in Toledo with serious injuries.

Alcohol did not appear to be a cause and the the Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing an investigation into the crash.

