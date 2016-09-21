TripAdvidor to give $5 million to refugee aid

TripAdvidor has pledged to help humanitarian efforts for refugees with a huge donation.

The travel advice website will be contributing $5 million from the TripAdvisor Charitable Foundation for the next three years. This donation will help aid relief organizations such as the International Rescue Committee and Mercy Corps.

“In the face of one of the world’s most complex humanitarian crises, we are called to action,” said Steve Kaufer, CEO of TripAdvisor. “Millions of refugees are seeking safe haven, often without safety or clarity around where they will end up, and they truly need our collective support.”

TripAdvidor has created a four-step plan for areas where the donation will be used. This includes:

Urgent humanitarian needs in Europe and the Middle East.

Access to critical information via technology.

Essential education and empowerment opportunities for refugee youth.

Supporting and strengthening resettlement opportunities in the U.S.

The recent refugee crisis has been described by the UN as one of the worst since World War II, affecting as much as 65.3 million people.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.