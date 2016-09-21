3 arrested in human trafficking sting in Wood County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

3 arrested in human trafficking sting in Wood County

Michael C. Waugh (Source: Wood County Sheriff's Office) Michael C. Waugh (Source: Wood County Sheriff's Office)
Tanisha M. Fortney (Source: Wood County Sheriff's Office) Tanisha M. Fortney (Source: Wood County Sheriff's Office)
Roosevelt Purley (Source: Wood County Sheriff's Office) Roosevelt Purley (Source: Wood County Sheriff's Office)
WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

The Wood County Sheriff's Office along with the Hancock County Sheriff's Office made three arrests at a local truck stop during a human trafficking enforcement operation.

Both Michael C. Waugh, 49, of Dallas, Texas, and Tanisha M. Fortney, 36, of Toledo, were arrested for solicitation. Rossevelt Purley of Toledo was arrested for cocaine possession.

No other details have been released. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly