3 arrested in human trafficking sting in Wood County

The Wood County Sheriff's Office along with the Hancock County Sheriff's Office made three arrests at a local truck stop during a human trafficking enforcement operation.

Both Michael C. Waugh, 49, of Dallas, Texas, and Tanisha M. Fortney, 36, of Toledo, were arrested for solicitation. Rossevelt Purley of Toledo was arrested for cocaine possession.

No other details have been released.

