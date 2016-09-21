Car collides with dump truck on Sylvania Avenue, sends two to ho - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Car collides with dump truck on Sylvania Avenue, sends two to hospital

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
SYLVANIA, OH (WTOL) -

Sylvania Avenue was closed for a short time Wednesday after a crash at Herr Road. 

Police say a car collided with a dump truck. 

The two people in car, a woman and her 7-year-old daughter, were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of truck was uninjured. 

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly