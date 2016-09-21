Car collides with dump truck on Sylvania Avenue, sends two to hospital

Sylvania Avenue was closed for a short time Wednesday after a crash at Herr Road.

Police say a car collided with a dump truck.

The two people in car, a woman and her 7-year-old daughter, were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of truck was uninjured.

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.