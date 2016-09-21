UTMC students learn self-defense

Dozens of local college students got some tips on how to defend themselves Tuesday.

The University of Toledo Police Department put on a demonstration on UT's medical campus.

They don't just want to teach students how to defend themselves, they want the students to feel free to enjoy their time on campus.

"I want them to feel empowered and to feel comfortable. Obviously we do have to be a little safer and be conscious of our surroundings and what we're doing, but I think having that empowerment and that confidence to be able to do what we want, and walk home, and things like that, it's really helpful," said Kara Richardson, the organizer of the self-defense class.

Everyone who took part in the demonstration was a student at UTMC.

