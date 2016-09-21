Police: 4 siblings killed, woman injured at Michigan home

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) - Police say four siblings are dead and their mother critically injured in an attack at a home in suburban Detroit.

Dearborn Heights police Capt. Michael Petri tells reporters at the scene that officers responded early Wednesday and took a suspect into custody. He says an investigation is ongoing, but the killings appear to have stemmed "from a domestic violence-type situation."

Police say the children were ages 4, 6 and 17 and the fourth who died was 19. Police didn't release the age of the wounded woman, who was listed in critical condition.

Police at the Dearborn Heights station says no was immediately available to offer updated information. State police are on the scene assisting local investigators.

Mayor Dan Paletko called the killings "a tragedy in every sense of the word."

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.