Fire crews investigation overnight fire at vacant house

Investigators are working to figure out how a vacant house went up in flames overnight.

It happened on Coburn in south Toledo.

We're told no one has lived in the house for years.

"There was nobody inside, it is a vacant structure, we are confirming that all of the utilities in fact have been disconnected from the structure, and it was completely boarded up. We actually had to use a chain saw to cut through the windows and doors and the plywood that was covering it," said Battalion Chief Damon Williams.

The fire spread quickly, but firefighters were able to knock out the flames before it spread to any neighboring homes. No one was hurt.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.