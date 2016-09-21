Woman charged for beating man with pry bar - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman charged for beating man with pry bar

Traci Stabaa (Source: Toledo Police) Traci Stabaa (Source: Toledo Police)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo woman has been arrested and charged with assaulting a man several times with a pry bar.

It happened on Sept. 6 at a home on the 1000 block of Country Creek in south Toledo. Police say Traci Shabaa, 27, struck Demetrius Coachman several times in the head, face and arms causing serious injuries. 

It’s unknown what may have led up to the attack. 

Shabaa was released from jail on bond and will be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court on Wednesday.

