Police: Woman breaks into elderly woman's home, tries on clothes

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police are investigating an unusual burglary that happened earlier this month in north Toledo. 

Erica Cruz, 32, is charged with one count of burglary for the incident that occurred at a home along Telegraph Road on Sept.13. 

According to the 80-year-old victim, Cruz got into her home after she accidentally left her house key in the lock of the front door. Once inside, the elderly woman told police that Cruz stripped naked and started trying on several of her clothes. 

The homeowner was there at the time and managed to call police. She was unharmed in the incident. 

Cruz is scheduled to face a judge Wednesday morning in Toledo Municipal Court. 

