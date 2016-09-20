University of Toledo students gather to discuss dangers of alcohol

Dozens of students at the University of Toledo gathered Tuesday evening to talk about the dangers of alcohol.

The event was hosted by the honors Academic Village at UT.

Organizers say young college students often face new things on campus, and they just want them to have the facts.

“The majority of our residents are freshmen, so they haven't been in an environment where alcohol is an option because they haven’t been with their parents. I wanted to get them the facts about drinking alcohol so they are informed,” said Juan Asenjo, of the Honors Academic Village.

The University of Toledo police department was also at the event, answering questions.

