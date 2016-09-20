Wood Co. Board of Developmental Disabilities does away with levy for 2017

Taxpayers will be getting a break in Wood County next year. The Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities is suspending the collection of their $2.95 million levy for 2017.

Wood Lane has been providing services to individuals and their families for years, and now the board is showing the community their commitment to being fiscally responsible by suspending their five-year levy for 2017.

"It's identification of what needs to happen on a daily basis, weekly, monthly, and annual basis. Long term planning, looking at the big picture, and trying to move forward ahead of time as compared to waiting for change to happen to us," said Superintendent Brent Baer.

He says staff reductions, conservative pay raises, and a preventative maintenance plan has contributed to the suspension. Along with switching over to the county health plan, and increasing the number of people in home and community based waivers.

"Basically for us, it's our message to the taxpayers of Wood County that we'll ask for what we need, but in the event we find ways to do things better, we will certainly make sure we give it back, we won't just move on with the day," said Baer.

All of those changes have allowed the board to forego the projected $8.3 million in revenue from the levy for next year. They have made this possible without a reduction in current services and programs.

"It's a badge of honor to be able to promote that message. And we're very much looking forward to continuing to try and strive and pull ahead and ensure we're doing the best for the citizens of Wood County," said Baer.

The board will use their continuing levy as their main funding source. They will reevaluate their five year levy in 2018.



