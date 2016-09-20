New restaurant, The Empire, serves up history along with great food in Tiffin

Restaurant goers in Tiffin now have a new option downtown, and they are serving up some history along with good food.

A new fine dining restaurant in downtown Tiffin held it's ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon, and it's historic location is part of the reason for it's development.

The Empire is a locally owned restaurant featuring a New American menu with a focus on locally grown ingredients.

The investors wanted to make an effort to bring a fine dining experience to downtown.

They used the City of Tiffin's facade enhancement gr ant program to help renovate the exterior, while inside the historic brickwork is a primary focus of the design.

Those who invested in the restaurant believe it is up to local investors to retain a community's history.

"I think historic preservation is pretty important to most towns of this ilk. And here we are in a Victorian community, and how do we demonstrate what can happen in a historic building unless you step up to the plate and do it yourself?" said General Manager Michael Pinkston.

The Empire will be open for lunch Tuesdays through Saturdays and dinner Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with expansion of hours coming in the future.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.