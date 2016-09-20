Tiffin's popular fast food spot Jolly's Drive-In to be demolished

It's official, a popular Tiffin drive-in will soon be demolished, but there is some good news coming out of all this.



The signage and kitchen equipment at Jolly's has been moved, as Tiffin city council voted final approval for a new Tim Horton's to be built here.

With the approval, developers will soon begin the $1.4 million project on Market Street, which will create 35 jobs. Demolition crews will begin work within the next 15 days, and the construction will be done this calendar year.

"They have a very aggressive timeline to get it complete this year, which we're excited about. You know, they're excited to be in Tiffin." said Bryce Riggs, Development Coordinator for SIEDC.

But Diane Hassinger, owner of Jolly's Drive-in, isn't mothballing the Jolly's brand.

She recently signed a lease for an open space in the downtown Tiffin Laird Arcade and has begun moving in.

"I'm going to incorporate a lot of stuff from the root beer stand to this place. So, it won't be exactly the same because I won't have an awning, but a lot of the stuff you'll recognize from Jolly's." said Hassinger.

The space is located right on Market street and features a drive thru window. It will have some indoor seating, but most of the business will be takeout.

The centralized and thriving location is just what Diane was looking for.

"That's where everything is kind of happening now." said Hassinger. "I think the smaller businesses are moving to the downtown and more of the corporate is out there on 18."

Diane wants to spend more time with her family and less time working, so the new Jolly's will not be open as often, but will regularly serve from their food truck and from the new restaurant during special events downtown.

"It's bitter sweet, but it'll work. It's going to work." said Diane.

The new Jolly's will reopen at some point next Spring.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.