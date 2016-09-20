Are you signed up for northwest OH emergency alerts?

With some recent scary situations, like the bombings in New Jersey and New York, citizens were notified of the attacks through cell phone alerts.

Lucas County does have an emergency alert system, however, from the federal alerts, officials here cannot override cell towers to send messages.

Patricia Moomey, Director of Lucas County EMA, says for more localized alerts, residents would have to sign up for alerts.

Government officials have the power to override cell towers at anytime and anywhere to send what are called WE-A alerts, Wireless Emergency Alerts.

In Lucas County the alerts could be seen if an emergency was serious enough.

“Locally we would activate it for things like when we had the water incident, also for tornado warnings, possibly hazmat situations, that are more local type of situations. And of course for the WE-A messages federally, like you saw in New York, Amber alerts are also a good example of those kind of messages sent federally,” said Moomey.

She says the alerts can be helpful during tornadoes, when sometimes outside alert sirens cannot be heard inside.

