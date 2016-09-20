Lucas Co. Democrats say there's plenty of time for Hillary Clinton to visit Toledo

The Clinton campaign office in downtown Toledo has been busy, stumping for votes, but the Democratic Presidential candidate has yet to make an appearance. Party leaders say, they're not worried.

"There's still plenty of time, we have 49 days until the election. Secretary Clinton will be here," said the Chairman of the Lucas County Democratic Party, Joshua Hughes.

In the meantime, her daughter, Chelsea Clinton will stop in the Glass City on Thursday.

The Chairman of the Lucas County Democratic Party says President Bill Clinton will certainly visit as well.

"From canvassing to phone banking, everyday there's something going on with her campaign in Northwest Ohio," said Hughes.

A recent Bloomberg poll shows Trump with a five point edge over Clinton in Ohio, and a day ahead of Trump's second visit to Toledo, leaders of an important voting block here - the autoworkers, held a Clinton rally.

"She recognizes how important Ohio is and she knows Toledo is a big part of it as it relates to the auto industry, so I know she'll be here and I know she'll be well-received," said UAW Local 12 President Bruce Baumhower.

Donald Trump will be at the Stranahan Theatre Wednesday afternoon.

Chelsea Clinton visits Thursday. WTOL is still waiting for details from the campaign about exactly where and when she'll be here.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.