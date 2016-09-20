Cross-stitch photo of fallen TPD K9 to be on display at Library

A cross-stitch photo of fallen Toledo police K9, Officer Falko will be on display at the Sanger Branch Library on Central Ave. on Friday and Saturday.

Falko was killed in the line of duty back in 2015.

The photo was created by Gail Weller.

Attendees can also cast a vote for her piece in the best-in-show contest being held at the library.

