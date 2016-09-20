Toledo inmates moving back to CCNO

Toledo City Council is moving forward with a plan to move inmates back to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

On Tuesday, members of city council voted unanimously to approve the deal.

Earlier this week, the CCNO board approved a deal with Lucas County to send Toledo prisoners there.

The agreement has the city paying roughly $73 per bed for up to 30 beds.

Toledo's jail membership ended last month after it defaulted on a nearly $1.32 million bill owed to the jail.

At the beginning of the month, Toledo had decided to move inmates to the Wood County Jail.

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.