Woman accused of stealing from local strip club charged

Amy Sharp (Source: Toledo Police) Amy Sharp (Source: Toledo Police)
A Toledo woman is accused of stealing from a local strip club and then trying to hide from police when they went to arrest her! 

Amy Sharp, 31, is accused of stealing $1,300 from Platinum Showgirls, where the owner says she was an employee. 

When police went to her home to arrest her, officers say Sharp wouldn't open the door, and kept telling them she didn't want to go to jail. 

Police eventually broke down the door and took her into custody. 

She is now charged with theft and obstruction of official business. 

