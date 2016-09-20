Adrian ice hockey receives public reprimand and suspensions

Adrian College has received a public reprimand and suspensions for misconduct by the head coach and select student athletes involved in an altercation that took place at this year's NCAA Division III Men's Ice Hockey Championship quarterfinals in Adrian.
The NCAA Division III Men's Ice Hockey Committee reviewed the matter and issued the reprimand and suspensions for the 2016-17 season. Adrian College appealed the decision over the summer, but the Division III Championships Committee upheld the original ruling on the school.
NCAA guidelines define misconduct as an act of dishonesty, unsportsmanlike conduct, unprofessional behavior or breach of law occurring during the championship.
Penalties are as follows:
Tune into WTOL 11 at 5 & 6 for the latest on the decision.
Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.