Adrian ice hockey receives public reprimand and suspensions

Adrian College has received a public reprimand and suspensions for misconduct by the head coach and select student athletes involved in an altercation that took place at this year's NCAA Division III Men's Ice Hockey Championship quarterfinals in Adrian.

The NCAA Division III Men's Ice Hockey Committee reviewed the matter and issued the reprimand and suspensions for the 2016-17 season. Adrian College appealed the decision over the summer, but the Division III Championships Committee upheld the original ruling on the school.

NCAA guidelines define misconduct as an act of dishonesty, unsportsmanlike conduct, unprofessional behavior or breach of law occurring during the championship.

Penalties are as follows:

A one-game suspension for head coach Adam Krug to be served during the next NCAA tournament appearance in which he would be coaching, regardless of the institution he is representing, for unsportsmanlike bench behavior and the lack of control over the actions of his team. Krug also was given a public reprimand.

A one-game suspension for Chase Matson to be served during the next NCAA tournament appearance in which he would be participating, regardless of the institution he is representing, for inciting the altercation and demonstrating physical unsportsmanlike behavior toward an opposing player, including contact to the head and other persistent and excessive actions.

A one-game suspension for Austin Hervey to be served at the beginning of the 2016-17 regular season for entering an altercation already in progress.

A one-game suspension for Daniel Lisi to be served at the beginning of the 2016-17 regular season for leaving the bench to join an altercation and demonstrating physical unsportsmanlike behavior.

A public reprimand for Cory Dunn for his unsportsmanlike behavior toward game officials.

A public reprimand for Chris Leone for face-masking and subsequent slew-footing of an opposing player.

