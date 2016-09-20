Bond set for Toledo man accused of robbing, assaulting 84-year-old man

A Toledo man is arrested and charged after police say he robbed and assaulted an 84-year-old.

It happened Monday. According to the police report, Michael Pegish, 45, robbed and assaulted an 84-year-old man after getting into his car.

The victim told police he was leaving his home on Van Buren when he thought he heard someone calling his name. That's when he says Pegish got into his car and demanded he take him to Fifth Street. He then demanded money, but the victim didn't have any. When they got to Fifth Street the victim told Pegish to get out of his car, and that is when Pegish began punching him in the face, breaking his nose.

The victim was taken to St. Charles Hospital for his injuries.

Pegish was later found walking on Greenwood towards E. Broadway. He was arrested and booked in the Lucas County Jail.

Police say he has a long rap sheet, riddled with crimes like this one. In 2004 he was found guilty of robbery, and most recently served time for an assault. TPD also had a warrant out for his arrest for a probation violation.

“We have had run-ins with Pegish in the past. He has been to prison for violent offenses before and it looks like he will go back for this crime,” said Lt. Heffernan.

Pegish is charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault. His bond was set at $200,000.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.