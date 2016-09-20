Imagination Station kicks off levy campaign with experiment

The Imagination Station kick-started its levy campaign with a bit of a show Tuesday morning.

The science museum did an experiment to try and sway voters to vote 'Yes' to a levy in November.

The Mayors of Toledo, Sylvania and Maumee all show support for Imagination Station, saying it has a positive impact on the community.

"The Imagination Station has worked really well with Sylvania Schools. Sylvania's very pleased with the support that's comes our way and that goes all directions in the Toledo metro area, but we have work to do in our region," said Sylvania Mayor Craig Stough.

"The imagination station makes it a fun learning experience for children to truly learn who are not intimidated by technology. It is one of our communities assets. That's one we need to support," said Maumee Mayor Richard Carr.

"It's five dollars a year roughly for the average hundred thousand dollar home and so I think it's a great value for Lucas County and also great stewards and to stretch the value of what we do for the county," said Lori Hauser, CEO of Imagination Station.

The Mayors at the news conference Tuesday also said the Imagination Station is good for economic development.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.