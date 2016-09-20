Lucas Co. Sheriff's deputies see spike in heroin overdoses over the weekend

Lucas County Sheriff's deputies say they saw a spike in heroin overdoses over the weekend.

Lieutenant Robert Chromik with the Lucas County Sheriff's DART program says first responders usually respond to three or four heroin overdoses over a weekend. But this last weekend, that number was more than doubled. A total of 10 confirmed heroin overdoses occurred in Lucas County between Friday evening and Sunday night. All overdose victims were treated with Narcan and hospitalized. Sadly, two of those overdoses were the same individual, a current client of the DART program who relapsed. That individual was admitted into the Zepf Detox Center Saturday night.

Lt. Chromik says the high number could be attributed to a new shipment of heroin in the area or a bad mixture of the drug being passed around. But for him, it confirms the need for the DART team.

"It is concerning. It justifies our existence, and it justifies to the taxpayers themselves that we are out there trying to help these people to save not only the community money, but we are also saving the lives of their sons, daughters and relatives that are out there," said Lt. Chromik.

A Heroin Epidemic Resource and Treatment expo at Springfield High School will be held Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. It will feature 20 providers and a forum beginning at 6:30 p.m.

